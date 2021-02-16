Blossburg, Pa. – Ollock Dental Group officially joined the Laurel Health Centers, changing its name to Laurel Dental - Blossburg. The new partnership will allow the combined team to provide more services to patients with an accessible sliding fee scale.

“The Laurel Health Centers believe in affordable care for everyone, and I will be championing this cause as their new dental director to ensure all families can afford friendly, compassionate, and comprehensive dental care,” said Stephen Ollock, DMD, dentist and practice owner.

Laurel Health Centers are committed to caring for patients regardless of their ability to pay, and offer sliding fee discounts to income-eligible families to help with coverage gaps, copays, medications, and deductibles.

“Many rural families go without proper dental care due to access and costs, as many insurance plans don't include dental coverage. Together, we will increase access to affordable dental care in our community,” explained James A. Nobles, President & CEO of the Laurel Health Centers. "Our goal is healthier smiles. We want improve access to preventive dental services throughout Tioga County by growing our Laurel dental clinics in Blossburg and Lawrenceville.”

The Laurel Dental – Blossburg team will continue to practice in their current location at 116 Seymour St. in Blossburg and are currently accepting new patients. All of the office’s contact information remains the same, including its phone number: (570) 638-3468.

“My father was committed to excellent, compassionate dental care for all. We’re excited to become part of the Laurel Health Center family to expand our dental services and honor his legacy of giving back,” added Dr. Ollock. “Our shared vision means a continued focus on our family-friendly, patient-centered atmosphere while ensuring more patients than ever have access to great care.”