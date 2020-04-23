Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling a single lot of 5.5 oz mini cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink because it may contain undeclared sulfites. The contract manufacturer producing the drinks erroneously added the preservative, which is not listed on the labels or intended as an ingredient.

Sulfites are a common type of food preservative, but some people are sensitive to them and may experience an allergic reaction after consuming them. Most people, however, will not experience any negative effects. No illnesses have been reported from the consumption of Pink Lite juice.

The mini cans of Pink Lite were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers, and online retailers. The recalled product was sold in boxes containing six cans and will have the following code information:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

The recall was announced after the contract manufacturer discovered the error following some customer complaints about the lot having an odd smell. Food safety and quality personnel identified the sulfites which were not supposed to be part of the product formula.

No other Ocean Spray products or lots of Pink Lite are affected by the recall.

Anyone who has purchased the mini cans of Pink Lite under recall are asked to take a photo of the "Best Before" date code on the bottom of the can and send it to casupport@oceanspray.com, then discard the product. Customers can also call the Ocean Spray Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-662-3263 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Ocean Spray will provide a coupon to get a replacement for the recalled product.