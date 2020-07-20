Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Max Laurore, MD, FACOG, Laborist, to OB/GYN of Evangelical.

Dr. Laurore had been contracted to provide Laborist services at OB/GYN of Evangelical in 2019 and has now been placed on staff as an employed Evangelical physician.

A Laborist is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist who works full-time in a hospital or for a physician group exclusively to treat women in labor or to respond to obstetric and gynecologic emergencies.

Dr. Laurore completed his medical degree at the State University of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He continued on to complete his OB/GYN residency at the Hospital of the State University of Haiti. Dr. Laurore completed a second residency in OB/GYN at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich. through the Synergy Medical Education Alliance Program.

Prior to coming to Evangelical, Dr. Laurore worked at the Geisinger Health System in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area as a staff Obstetrician/Gynecologist specializing in women’s healthcare including childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.

For more information about Dr. Laurore and OB/GYN of Evangelical, call (570) 523-8700 or visit the Evangelical website.