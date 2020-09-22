Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC is recalling one lot of 15 mg and one lot of 120 mg NP Thyroid Tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and lipthyronine (T3)]. The products may have as low as 87% of the labeled amount of active ingredient.

The recalled products are packed in 100-count bottles with the following NDCs, lot numbers, and expiration dates:

Product NDC Lot # Exp. Date NP Thyroid® 15, Thyroid Tablets, USP, ¼ grain (15 mg) 42192-327-01 M327E19-1 October 2020 NP Thyroid® 120, Thyroid Tablets, USP, 2 grain (120 mg) 42192-328-01 M328F19-3 November 2020

If the "use by," "discard after," or "expiration date" on the prescription bottle is on or after December, 2020, it is not impacted by the recall.

Patients who are currently taking NP Thyroid from the recalled lots are advised to keep taking it and contact their healthcare provider for further guidance and possibly a new prescription.

Patients who are being treated for hypothyroidism (an under-active thyroid) who receive sub-potent NP Thyroid tablets may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism including: fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of thyroid gland, or unexplained weight gain.

There is also a reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant individuals including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development.

In elderly patients or those with underlying heart disease, symptoms may also include chest pain, palpitations, or cardiac arrhythmia. To date, Acella has received four reports of symptoms that are possibly related to the incorrect dosages.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or by calling 1-888-280-2044 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.