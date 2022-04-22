Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Exchange is showcasing some of the area's most talented artists at its current show, "Now in 3D," running until Friday, April 29.

Artists were encouraged to "leave the second dimension" and create sculptural works in any medium for its latest gallery show at 24 E. Main Street, Bloomsburg.

One of five Mifflinburg High School students with work in this show, Destiny Jones entered a piece in wire entitled "Tennis" and it certainly captures the energy of a good match.

"Tennis" measures 8' high by 12" long by 5.5" deep and is not for sale.

Here are a few of the other artists who have contributed to the show:

Artist Chris Mathias

While a graduate student at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Chris Mathias primarily studied painting, but he says that he very much enjoyed the company of the clay students, and he spent a lot of time in the clay studio, where he made many pieces.

He has held onto them all of these years at his home in Mount Carmel, just waiting for an opportunity to show them at the Exchange Gallery. He does not wish to sell any of them. "Baphomet #1" in raku-fired porcelain and mixed media, measures 12.5" tall, 5" wide, and 3.5" wide. Mathias and a friend cast a few hundred of these heads and filled an entire doorway with them as an installation, after which they gave away almost all of the heads away. Mathias has just this one.

Artist Sara Baker

Potter Sara Baker moved to Pennsylvania in 1992 and joined with a dozen other artists to found the Artspace Gallery in 2001; creating many different forms in glazed high-fire stoneware in her studio just an eleven-minute walk from The Exchange, she sells through numerous galleries around the country. ("High-fire" defines the temperature inside the kiln; using natural gas, Sara's kiln get up to more than 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Her "Sculptural Vessel" measures 6" tall and 9.5" in diameter and has a price of $85.

Artist Tara Shoemaker Holdren

The art teacher at the East Lycoming School District's Hughesville Junior-Senior High School, Tara Shoemaker Holdren began her career teaching English, but she had always wanted to teach art. Eventually, she got to!

Her mixed-media piece "How I Carried Them" measures 30" high by 21" wide by 5" deep and has a price of $80.

You will find these and 70 other pieces at the Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg through April 29. Visit ExchangeArts.org/gallery-hours for hours, which vary from week to week.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.