Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Exchange is showcasing some of the area's most talented artists at its current show, "Now in 3D," running until Friday, April 29.
Artists were encouraged to "leave the second dimension" and create sculptural works in any medium for its latest gallery show at 24 E. Main Street, Bloomsburg.
One of five Mifflinburg High School students with work in this show, Destiny Jones entered a piece in wire entitled "Tennis" and it certainly captures the energy of a good match.
"Tennis" measures 8' high by 12" long by 5.5" deep and is not for sale.
Here are a few of the other artists who have contributed to the show:
Artist Chris Mathias
While a graduate student at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Chris Mathias primarily studied painting, but he says that he very much enjoyed the company of the clay students, and he spent a lot of time in the clay studio, where he made many pieces.
He has held onto them all of these years at his home in Mount Carmel, just waiting for an opportunity to show them at the Exchange Gallery. He does not wish to sell any of them.
"Baphomet #1" in raku-fired porcelain and mixed media, measures 12.5" tall, 5" wide, and 3.5" wide. Mathias and a friend cast a few hundred of these heads and filled an entire doorway with them as an installation, after which they gave away almost all of the heads away. Mathias has just this one.
Artist Sara Baker
Potter Sara Baker moved to Pennsylvania in 1992 and joined with a dozen other artists to found the Artspace Gallery in 2001; creating many different forms in glazed high-fire stoneware in her studio just an eleven-minute walk from The Exchange, she sells through numerous galleries around the country. ("High-fire" defines the temperature inside the kiln; using natural gas, Sara's kiln get up to more than 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.)
The art teacher at the East Lycoming School District's Hughesville Junior-Senior High School, Tara Shoemaker Holdren began her career teaching English, but she had always wanted to teach art. Eventually, she got to!
You will find these and 70 other pieces at the Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg through April 29. Visit ExchangeArts.org/gallery-hours for hours, which vary from week to week.