Off the top of your head, do you know what makes November 12 such an important day in American cinema?

The year we're talking about was 1955. Is that a big enough clue?

At exactly 10:04 pm. Is it ringing a bell yet?

Eighty-eight miles per hour?

Yes! Today is the day, 67 years ago, that lightning struck the Hill Valley courthouse clock tower, and Marty McFly went ‘Back to the Future.’

For an entire generation, the flux capacitor was the single greatest scientific breakthrough. And middle-aged people who hate math and have trouble remembering their own phone number, know the exact amount of power the flux capacitor needed…1.21 gigawatts!

Great Scott!

In literary realms, this date doesn't hold the same esteem as, say, the Ides of March, but to children of the '80s, November 12 will always be a special day.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.