Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County United Way and North Central Sight Services know how important healthy vision is for kids, even if it's not at the top of the list of current back-to-school concerns.

August is Children's Eye Health and Safety Month and the two organizations are working together to conduct free Back to School Vision Screenings.

During this event on August 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids aged six months to 18 years old can receive a free vision screening at the North Central Sight Services building, located at 2121 Reach Road, Williamsport.

No appointment is necessary; North Central Sight Services and the Lycoming County United way are volunteering their time to spread awareness about eye health and help ensure that kids start the school year with healthy vision.

“Right now, during these unprecedented times, we all need to come together to help our community get the services they need in order to be healthy and ready for school. Vision services are so important,” said Melyssa McHale, Lycoming County United Way resource development manager.

“We are truly grateful for our partnership with North Central Sight Services in making this happen. Our goal is to not only provide vision screenings but spread awareness about healthy vision,” McHale said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Lycoming County United Way to create awareness in our community about eye health and safety. Many children are born with visual concerns and do not know how they are supposed to see,” stated Tracy Haas-Ungard, Program & Services Director of North Central Sight Services.

“Upon starting school, vision problems arise, and it becomes critical to address these issues early on so the kids can grow and thrive throughout their school years and learn to the best of their abilities,” Haas-Ungard continued. “Children also need to be conscious about taking safety precautions during everyday activities to prevent possible vision loss due to accidents.”

Each child participating in the vision screenings will receive a Healthy Vision Fun Kit.

For public safety reasons, the hosts respectfully request that all attendees wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.