Though Little League might be on top of everyone’s minds this weekend with the World Series taking place in Williamsport, there’re plenty of other non-baseball events taking place that might pique your interest.

Here’s a quick rundown of some things to check out that don't involve baseball:

Centre County Grange Fair

When: Aug. 19-27

Where: Grange Park, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall

The Centre County Grange Fair will kick off today and will be running through the weekend and beyond; admittance to the fair is $8 daily or $25 for a weekly pass. Children under 11 are free to attend.

Parking at the fair costs $7 daily or $25 for a weekly parking pass. Aug. 24 will be customer appreciation day, so parking will be free.

The fair has 148-year history and is the last “tenting fair” in the country. The fair will bring 1,000 tents and 1,500 RVs to the Grange Park to experience the fun including rides, music, food, and more.

The fair’s musical acts playing on the grandstand will be free to attend at no additional charge.

There will also be a fair 5K that starts tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. Online registration is closed but those interested in participating can still sign-up tonight between 6-8 p.m. or the morning of the 5K. Registration costs $25, and payment must be in the form of cash or check.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Bloomsburg ArtFest

When: Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 93 W. Main Street, Bloomsburg

The 14th Bloomsburg ArtFest will also be taking place this weekend and will have more than 50 vendors.

The festival will also feature local musical acts playing throughout the day.

It’s an opportunity for the community to meet local artists, eat great food, and purchase fine art.

According to the festival’s organizers, 3,000 people attended the 2021 festival.

Sunbury River Festival

When: Aug. 19 from 4-10 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Where: Riverfront and Merle Phillips Park, 30 S. Front Street, Sunbury

The Sunbury River Festival has been running for more than 30 years and celebrates local and regional artists, while providing plenty of fun for the everyone.

This year’s theme is “Art Comes Alive!”

The event will feature food, live music, and fireworks over the two days it’s held.

There will also be a rock climbing wall in Merle Park Friday evening from 4-10 p.m.

Saturday will see the return of the annual car cruise that runs along Market Street in Sunbury from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clyde Peeling’s Reptileland will also be hosting a show at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Ard’s Farm Summer Craft Show

When: Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Ard’s Farm, 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg

Ard’s Farm craft show returns with a new name (formerly called the Sunflower Craft Show) this weekend. The event will feature over 60 crafts vendors and those looking for more can visit the sunflower field for $5 (and where they can take two flowers with them!)

Billtown Brass Pops in the Park (Williamsport Symphony Orchestra)

When: Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Brandon Park Bandshell, Packer Street, Williamsport

The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra will be holding a free concert at the Brandon Park Bandshell Sunday.

The orchestra will be playing a selection of music including Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” Appalachian folk songs, "Fortune of Fools" from Johnny Mercer’s Cuban Fire Suite, and more.

"Newsies" from the Community Theater League

When: Aug. 19-21 and Aug. 25-28

Where: Community Theater, 100 W. Third Street, Williamsport

The Community Theater League starts their production of "Newsies" this weekend, which is sponsored by NorthCentralPa.com.

The show, based on the 1992 Disney movie inspired by a true story, features a Tony Award-winning score from Alan Menken and Jack Feldman. The show was written by fellow Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Sunday shows are matinees starting at 2 p.m., with all other shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 and can be purchased here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.