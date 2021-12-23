Harrisburg, Pa. – The federal No Surprises Act begins Jan. 1, 2022. Earlier this week, state officials gathered to celebrate the upcoming enforcement of the act, which is a safeguard to protect patients from surprise medical bills.

Surprise bills are defined as medical bills that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider that is outside of their insurance network, often during emergencies. In non-emergency settings, it often happens when an out-of-network professional such as an anesthesiologist or radiologist provides service within an in-network facility.

The No Surprises Act applies to coverage through employers, Pennie, and direct insurance purchases. It does NOT apply to Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, or Tricare because those programs have their own balance billing protections. It also does not apply to short-term or limited benefit coverage, but these and uninsured patients will be able to get an estimate for medical service charges ahead of receiving care under the new law. If the actual charge is much higher than the estimate, patients are allowed to challenge the bill.

“A patient who has carefully researched and selected an in-network facility and provider or is seeking care because of an emergency should not be stuck with out-of-network costs and billing when they had little or no choice regarding providers that may, in the end, be out-of-network,” said Gov. Wolf. “The implementation of the No Surprises Act is a major step toward ending unexpected, upsetting and many times financially devastating medical bills.”

The No Surprises Act requires all emergency services to be billed as in-network without pre-approval. Some non-emergency services within an in-network facility provided by ancillary providers must also be covered as in-network. In these situations, patients will not be responsible for more than their normal in-network cost-sharing (deductibles and copays)

The No Surprises Act also bans certain out-of-network charges and balance billing without advance notice. In order for a patient to be charged on an out-of-network basis, the patient must be presented with a plain-language explanation of the out-of-network service and provide consent.

Within Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) will be the lead agency in charge of enforcing the No Surprises Act.

Anyone who receives a surprise medical bill as defined above on or after January 1, 2022, should contact PID at insurance.pa.gov/NoSurprises.

Below are real-life examples of surprise bills that Pennsylvanians have received, with identifying information changed for confidentiality reasons.

A patient from State College was billed over $2,000 for blood tests taken at an in-network hospital by an in-network doctor, but was sent to an out-of-network laboratory for analysis.

A resident of Lancaster had surgery at an in-network hospital, performed by an in-network surgeon, but an out-of-network anesthesiologist assisted with the procedure, adding a $1,300 charge.

A Scranton resident had a baby at an in-network hospital, delivered by an in-network OB/GYN, but complications led the baby to be seen by an out-of-network neonatologist. The new parents received an unexpected $750 charge.