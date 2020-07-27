Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Totally Ninja Raccoons will end their hide-and-seek game throughout the Wellsboro area this Thursday, July 30. Seekers who wish to be eligible for prizes must return their passports to From My Shelf Books & Gifts, located at 7 East Avenue, no later than 6 p.m.

Throughout the month of July, participants of all ages were invited to search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons hidden in 22 Wellsboro businesses and have a passport signed for each raccoon found. Each "find" gains the seeker a ticket placed in the prize jar.

"The more places participants find the raccoons, the more chances they have to win," said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager and organizer of this year's search.

A Ninja Party where the prize drawing would take place was originally planned for August 1 at 4 p.m., but has been postponed. The event organizers are looking for a suitable location to hold the party.

Prize winners will still be drawn on August 1, and winners will receive a phone call notifying them. Prizes donated by participating businesses include gift certificates and other items, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber bucks.

Last-minute seekers can look for the Totally Ninja Raccoons in these 22 businesses before 6 p.m. on July 30:

Cafe 1905

The first floor of Dunham's Department Store

Wild Asaph Outfitters

C.S. Sports

Peggy's Candies & Gifts

In My Shoes

Garrison's Men's & Ladies' Shop

Tioga Office Products

Moore's Sports Center

Highland Chocolates Factory

The Farmers' Daughters

Karen's Country Store

Tony's Italian Cuisine

Wellsboro House Restaurant & Brewery

The Frog Hut

Pag-Omar Farms Market & Restaurant

The Native Bagel

CBJ Collective Gift Shop and Piano Studio

The Yellow Basket & Ice Cream Shop

Omi of the Canyon Gift Shop and Food

Wellsboro Mini Mall

Krout's Creations and More

From My Shelf Books & Gifts

For more information, call the bookstore at (570) 724-5793.