Restaurants hoping to see larger numbers of patrons will have to wait after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have allowed full capacity.

The governor vetoed House Bill 2513 on the basis it would endanger public health and safety by allowing restaurants to open up to full capacity without regard for state and federal COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

Wolf signed HB 2487, which provides for a temporary freeze on cost-of-living salary adjustments for certain public officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, heads of departments, judges and members of the General Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

