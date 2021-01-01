The past year did not start the way it ended. Whether it was wearing masks, working from home, or losing your job, 2020 forced everyone to change their routines in pursuit of the "new normal."

Most of the New Year's Resolutions set with unbridled optimism at the end of 2019 went out the window in March when the first wave of COVID-19 drew the nation, and our lives, to a jarring standstill.

If 2020 taught us anything, it taught us that our lives can change in an instant. So, as we move in to 2021, I invite you to keep this lesson in mind as you set goals and expectations for the New Year and abandon the idea of a "New Year's Resolution."

Instead, try starting 2021 by setting an intention. A New Year's Intention.

What's the difference?

A resolution is defined as "a firm decision to do or not to do something." Most people set New Year's resolutions like "I will go to the gym every day" or "I will stop eating sweets." These resolutions are absolute and strict, which makes them difficult to stick with.

An intention, on the other hand, is defined as "an aim or plan." Intentions are more open-ended than resolutions. Rather than "I will stop eating sweets" you could set an intention like "I will give my body nourishing food." The intention helps you stay on track by focusing your mind on the larger picture.

For example, if your resolution was "I will not eat sweets," your first trip to the grocery store in 2021 might be a little stressful. If you're used to buying lots of sugary cereals and snacks, it may be difficult to find other foods to fill their place. Eventually, you might give up and continue feeding your sweet tooth.

But, if you set an intention like "I will give my body nourishing food," you may start 2021 out by swapping a few sugary snacks for fresh fruit or veggies. That way, you can still enjoy your morning bowl of Captain Crunch, but then choose an apple as your afternoon snack. Overtime, these small changes add up and help you accomplish what you intended to do: nourish your body.

Other Ideas:

Instead of "I'm going to work out every week day," try "I intend to move my body more during the week."

Instead of "I will lose 10 pounds," try "I will encourage myself to do things that make me feel confident about my body."

Instead of "I will spend 30 minutes with my kids/spouse everyday," try "I will take time to show and express gratitude to those I love."

By switching our mindset from "resolution" to "intention," we allow ourselves the space to be human, to mess up, to fail, forgive ourselves, and try again. Intentions make space for the curveballs life throws at us, resolutions do not.

To help you set your intention and move into the New Year, check out our New Year's Yoga Flow Video.

The never-ending rollercoaster ride of 2020 taught us that change is difficult, inconvenient, painful, and stressful. Above all, it taught us changes are inevitable.

As we move into the New Year, there's a lot of reason for optimism, but there is plenty of room for doubt, as well. With so much still up in the air, it's important to offer room for yourself to change alongside society and grow alongside humanity. By setting a mindful intention for 2021, you're setting yourself up to do just that.