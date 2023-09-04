Washington D.C. — New warnings have been added to two popular dog medications used to prevent and treat fleas, ticks, and heartworm.

The Food and Drug Administration has added warnings about adverse reactions to NexGard, which helps prevent and kill fleas and ticks. While the product is safe to use, additional studies have identified adverse reactions, including itching, diarrhea (with or without blood), vomiting, anorexia, and lethargy.

NexGard kills adult fleas and is used for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations and the treatment and control of black-legged tick, American dog tick, lone star tick, brown dog tick, and longhorned tick infestations in dogs and puppies 8 weeks of age and older, weighing four pounds or greater, for one month. NexGard is also used for the prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi infections as a direct result of killing vector ticks.

The new warnings are for informational purposes only; it doesn't affect the safe use of the product, according to officials.

The FDA also added additional instructions for Heartgard Plus, which is used to prevent canine heartworm disease and for the treatment and control of roundworms and hookworms. The medication comes in chewable form, but some dogs who swallow them whole can choke or have stomach obstructions, the FDA says.

The administration and precaution sections of Heartgard Plus were revised to add information about the risk of choking or intestinal obstruction if the chewable is swallowed whole. The instructions were revised to remind owners that dogs used to swallowing treats whole should be given the medicine in pieces to encourage chewing.

The new changes have been underlined:

Because most dogs find HEARTGARD PLUS palatable, the product can be offered to the dog by hand. To avoid the risk of choking or intestinal obstruction, the chewable should be administered in a manner that encourages the dog to chew, rather than to swallow without chewing. Chewables may be broken into pieces and fed to dogs that normally swallow treats whole. Alternatively, it may be added intact to a small amount of dog food to encourage chewing, but care should be taken to ensure that the dog consumes the complete dose at one time.

Treated animals should be observed for a few minutes after administration to ensure that part of the dose is not lost or rejected. If it is suspected that any of the dose has been lost, redosing is recommended.

The FDA also issued other changes and approvals to animal drugs, which can be found here.

