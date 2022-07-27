Montgomery, Pa. — The recent opening of a new UPMC Primary Care facility in Montgomery has been staffed with a team from UPMC Muncy.

Dr. Steven Barrows, formerly of UPMC Family Medicine in Muncy, and his team will join the new location at 45 Park Drive, Route 405.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of serving patients from Muncy and the surrounding communities since joining UPMC in 2018,” said Dr. Barrows. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and have become a part of this community. Our team is very excited about this new location as it not only provides us with additional space to meet the expanding needs of our current patients, but also offers space for future growth.”

The new location offers more than 4,900 square feet of clinical treatment and office space with parking, accessibility features, and mobility features.

David Lopatofsky, M.D., chief medical officer for UPMC in North Central Pa., commented: “We’re currently exploring options for additional providers to join Dr. Barrows as well as opportunities to bring additional, complementary services into the clinic. Our goal is to keep quality care local and having multiple services under one roof is a win-win for our patients and our providers.”

Dr. Barrows will see patients at the new location starting Monday, August 1. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 515-0952.

