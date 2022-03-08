Williamsport, Pa. -- New Trail Brewing Co. brought home a silver medal from the The Best of Craft Beer Awards held in Redmond, Oregon. The winners of the annual competition were announced on March 7.

The competition field included more than 2,500 entries from across 49 states and various countries. Among 165 medal recipients, New Trail Brewing Co. received the 2022 Silver Medal for their “Barrel Aged Moonlit” in the highly competitive Wood & Barrel Aged Stout category, according to a release from New Trail.

New Trail Brewing Co., established in January 2018, is a craft brewery located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The brewery recently opened a tasting room opening and launched a wholesale option in April 2021.

At the start of operations, the brewery produced roughly 40,000 cases per year, according to the release. Since then, New Trail has grown exponentially and set expansions in motion. By 2021, New Trail produced over 500,000 cases.

Over the last 2 years, the brewery has focused upon its various Hazy IPAs, including year-round Essential Hazy IPAs: “Broken Heels'' and “Double Broken Heels.”

The un-barrel aged version of Moonlit was launched right when the brewery opened in April of 2018, and the first Barrel Aged Moonlit was available after full maturation in October of 2018. Barrel Aged Moonlit has been released annually in late fall of each year, and has seen many variations each year including Bananas Foster, Spice Cake, Single Origin Coffee, and many more.

Barrel Aged Moonlit Imperial Stout is brewed with a complex layering of specialty dark malts and English pale malt. It then rests in a combination of Buffalo Trace and W. L. Weller barrels for up to 12 months. The result pours a pitch black with a dark caramel head. The flavor outcome is barrel notes of vanilla, caramel, coconut and toasted oak, on top of Moonlit's dark chocolate, roasted coffee and fluffy oats.

“The Moonlit and Barrel Aged Moonlit Series has been a labor of love for me over the last few years. Brewing beer to be rested in barrels adds levels of complexity in flavor, but also can be more art than science. I am very proud of my team for nailing such a difficult style in a highly competitive and prestigious category," said Mike LaRosa, Partner/Director of Brewing Operations.

“Our Brewers are always excited to brew Moonlit and see how the flavors develop and change as it ages in barrels,” said Rusty Williams, Production Manager.

“Our brewers have always been passionate about our beer and find great creativity in our Barrel Aged program. We’re excited to see success from a competition like The Best of Craft Beer Awards and can’t wait to move forward with our Barrel Aged program," said Charles Imbro, Partner/Director of Finances.



