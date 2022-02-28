Excerpted from an AccuWeather publication.

A remarkable discovery made in North Dakota suggests that the asteroid impact that wiped out dinosaurs and much of the life on Earth occurred in the springtime.

To reach that conclusion, researchers led by Melanie During, a graduate student at Uppsala University in Sweden, studied the remains of fossilized fish at the Tanis dig site in North Dakota. The team of researchers argued that the growth pattern preserved in the fossilized fish bones suggests that the finned creatures perished during the spring, according to findings published in the journal Nature last week.

According to Nature, fish bones grow rapidly in the springtime as food becomes more abundant and growth slows in winter as the food supply shrinks. With well-preserved fishbones and the aid of some high-powered technology, what is known as ‘line of arrested growth’ (LAG) can be seen preserved in the bone tissue.

A team of researchers was able to create high-resolution micro-computerized-tomography models of six different fish bones and identified LAGs in all six, a fact that suggests the asteroid that killed them, and also the dinosaurs, landed in the spring.

During, the paper's lead author, said a springtime impact would have been particularly devastating...

