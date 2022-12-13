Swifties will have another chance at tickets for the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh shows, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a tweet.

The new round of ticket sales will apply to pre-sale registered fans who received a pre-sale code, according to the tweet. Those fans will receive an email about new ticket opportunities in the coming days.

Upon receiving complaints after Ticketmaster crashed, the Office of Attorney General worked with Ticketmaster to reach the decision.

