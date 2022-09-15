Williamsport — UPMC in North Central Pa. is now offering robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

The VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution uses patient-specific data tailored to a patient’s anatomy alongside optical tracking technology and a robotic arm to increase the surgeon’s level of precision during the procedure.

“Using this new technology, we can precisely mimic the patient’s natural knee structure and reduce additional adjustments needed during and post-operation,” said John Bailey, M.D., surgeon, UPMC Orthopaedic Care. “This level of precision achieved through using technology increases confidence in knee performance and improves patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

The VELYS technology works with the ATTUNE™ Knee System, a knee implant designed to match a patient’s anatomy better than previous models.

Dr. Bailey explained that the technology uses pre-programed data and live tracking through an infrared camera and optical markers on the patient and medical equipment to guide the robotic arm during the procedure.

“Combining traditional methods of open surgery with the computer-assisted navigation allows the surgeon to make more accurate cuts and operate within smaller margins of error which improves soft tissue balance and ultimately improves outcomes,” Dr. Bailey continued.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.