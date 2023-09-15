A state department journal providing the latest research on mental health and behavioral challenges has released another issue.

To provide the public a trusted, informative, and current source, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) routinely releases issues of the Positive Approaches Journal.

The journal offers research and resources for experiences with intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities. This edition focuses on research and information about individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism and the influence of biological and genetic factors on outcomes.