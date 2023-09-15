A state department journal providing the latest research on mental health and behavioral challenges has released another issue.
To provide the public a trusted, informative, and current source, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) routinely releases issues of the Positive Approaches Journal.
The journal offers research and resources for experiences with intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities. This edition focuses on research and information about individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism and the influence of biological and genetic factors on outcomes.
This edition features research and articles on:
Data Discoveries:
highlights "behavior phenotyping,” which aims to identify and describe the specific patterns of behavior that are commonly associated with autism
Interdisciplinary Care for Adults with Down Syndrome and Autism – Practical Considerations and a Brief Literature Review
outlines practical care considerations for adults with Down syndrome and autism to maximize life-long well-being and help patients, caregivers, and health care professionals work better together
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Effects on Communication, Learning, and Behavioral Health
discusses long-term effects of FASD and highlights positive outcomes when FASD is appropriately diagnosed, and support services are available
Optimizing Outcomes by Recognizing and Responding to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders
highlights the Life History Screen tool, which helps to identify older adolescents and adults with FASD and discusses how individuals, families, and systems can work together to create better environments for those with FASD
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Thirty Reasons Why Early Identification Matters
defines early identification of FASD and describes how it can help parents, families, and care teams provide ongoing support to children with FASD
The journal is a collaboration of DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs and Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and collects resources, observations, and advancements in mental and behavioral health in order to better serve people in their communities.
Read this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal.