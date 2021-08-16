A new study by Penn State researchers to be published in the journal Science of The Total Environment found oil and gas drilling wastewater is far less effective than commercial products at suppressing dust, is easily washed off roadways into nearby streams and fields, and contains pollutants that can negatively affect human health, agriculture, and aquatic life.

The authors of the study include Dr. William D. Burgos from Penn State’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering who provided the conceptualization and methodology and the formal analysis for the study, including validation, supervision, writing, reviewing and editing the article.

Researchers tested the effectiveness of oil and gas drilling production wastewater (OGPW) from several states against three commercially available dust suppressant products including waste soybean oil, an EnviroKleen product approved by the PA Center for Dirt And Gravel Roads and water treatment plant softening sludge.

Oil and gas wastewater was collected from eight different conventional and unconventional wells in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wyoming.

The wastewater and alternative products were tested in a laboratory setting on simulated dirt and gravel roads and then subjected to small simulated rain events.

Among the findings of the study were that OGPW controlled dust at a less effective rate than soybean oil and EnvironKleen product;

After small simulated rain events, all suppressants lost efficacy, but OGPW “lost efficacy more quickly and to a greater degree than” the alternatives; it leached out all sodium, magnesium and calcium from the road aggregate in runoff; it “contains levels of radium above regulatory standards."

The study also reported taht pollutants raise concerns over safety of water resources, noting that “additional contaminants found in OGPW, i.e. lead, arsenic, radium, may accumulate on roadways and in groundwater, which raises concerns about the safety of water resources post-application.”

"Once applied," the study said, "much of the salt becomes mobile and travels offsite with surface and groundwater which has negative consequences for agriculture, infrastructure and aquatic life.”

The study concluded that road spreading is generating "health and efficacy concerns" and that compared to commercial counterparts, the spreading of OGPW is less effective overall.

Read the whole study here.