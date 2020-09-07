McElhattan, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes David Luo, DO, MHS, to the family medicine team in McElhattan.

Dr. Luo received his medical degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, N.Y., his master of health sciences from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Md., and completed his residency at Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside, N.Y.

“There are so many factors in a person’s life that can have positive and negative effects on their health and wellness,” said Dr. Luo. “Growing up and going to school in a city made me realize just how important it is to focus on public health and how a person’s education, occupation, and income can affect their health. As a family medicine provider, I work with my patients to discuss the many facets of their lives to provide quality care geared toward their needs.”

Dr. Luo is accepting new patients at UPMC Outpatient Center, 1 Outlet Lane, Suite 400, Lock Haven. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 769-1300.