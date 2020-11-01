Wellsboro, Pa. – With a tremendous enthusiasm for rural family medicine, Guillermo Rodriguez, MD has found his perfect fit at the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, located at 7 Water St. He treats patients of all ages and is committed to ensuring every patient receives great care.

Dr. Rodriguez comes to the Laurel Health Centers from Dallas, Pa. and is passionate about family medicine in rural areas like Tioga County, particularly in helping underserved populations that might otherwise go without access to high-quality care. He and his wife fell in love with Wellsboro and have been visiting for many years, hoping to one day be able to practice medicine here and eventually retire in this community.

“When a family medicine opportunity with an FQHC opened in this area, it felt like a dream come true,” Dr. Rodriguez explains. As federally qualified health centers (FQHC), the Laurel Health Centers provide expert care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, and offer support services like insurance enrollment support and a sliding fee program to help patients maintain access to care.

“I’m very passionate about providing a high standard of service and believe everyone deserves excellent care, even when they can’t afford it,” he continues. “I’m excited to join Laurel Health’s mission of providing exceptional care to all patients.”

From a young age, Dr. Rodriguez knew he wanted to join the medical field. His father was a cardiologist, but he found his own calling in family medicine—building lifelong relationships with patients of all ages and treating a diverse array of conditions each day. He received his medical degree from the Ponce School of Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center.

“I want to help everyone, and what I love most about family medicine is that instead of specializing in only one area, I treat the whole person and can help patients with 95% of their health questions and concerns.”

In his free time, Dr. Rodriguez enjoys composing and performing music, spending time with his family, and exploring the beauty of Tioga County.

Dr. Rodriguez is accepting new patients of all ages at the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment with Dr. Rodriguez, call (570) 724-1010 or visit laurelhc.org.