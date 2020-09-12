Wellsboro, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes Hadeel Naqib, MD, to the pediatrics team in Wellsboro.

Dr. Naqib received her medical degree from the University of Baghdad College of Medicine, Baghdad, Iraq, and completed residencies in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital, Chattanooga, Tenn. She has over 30 years of experience and is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

“I enjoy working with children, not only treating them when they are ill, but also building relationships and helping them when they are well to better understand their bodies as they grow,” said Dr. Naqib. “It’s a common misconception that pediatricians only care for babies and young children. While those early developmental years are most commonly when a patient would be in my care, I also continue to see some patients as well as take on new patients through adolescence and into their teenage years.”

Dr. Naqib is accepting new patients at UPMC Wellsboro Office of Pediatrics, 15 Meade St., Suite U4, Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 723-6380.