Williamsport/Lewisburg, Pa. – UPMC proudly welcomes Vwaire Orhurhu, MD, MPH, to the Pain Management team. He will see patients at UPMC Pain Management at 1100 Grampian Boulevard in Williamsport. Additionally, he will begin seeing patients at UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, first floor, in Lewisburg once it opens in November.

Dr. Orhurhu received his medical degree from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minn., and master’s in public health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. He completed his residencies in general surgery with Brigham And Women's Hospital, anesthesiology with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a chronic pain fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Pain can be complex and hard to treat, however, no one should feel that they need to live in pain,” said Dr. Orhurhu. “Using both traditional and innovative new methods, I focus on working with my patients on an individual level to develop treatment plans to help them understand the cause of their pain, manage it, and regain their active lifestyle.”

UPMC Specialty Care is one of three new UPMC facilities in Lewisburg, which will offer cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pain management, and urology. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Rd. and Dr. Spangler opened UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg in October.