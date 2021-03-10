Wellsboro, Pa. – PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship has announced that a new PA Wilds Conservation Shop will open in Leonard Harrison State Park, beginning with a mobile unit selling goods on Memorial Day weekend.

The shop will remain operating out of a vehicle through 2021 and likely 2022 as the park's visitor center is renovated. Once construction is completed, the shop will be converted to a full brick-and-mortar store.

The new shop will sell local products from the PA Wilds region, giving local entrepreneurs and businesses new opportunities to sell their goods. It will follow a similar model to the Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County, which was created in 2016 through a public-private partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. To date, the Kinzua Bridge store has made over $1 million in gross sales of local products.

Store staff will operate a charity checkout campaign to support the state park and forest improvements and will be trained to help visitors navigate the larger PA Wilds region, connecting them with local restaurants, lodging, attractions, and trip planning resources.

The nonprofit is currently seeking a manager for the shop. Interested individuals may apply online.

Four additional brick-and-mortar Conservation Shops are planned to open over the next decade, but few details are available at this time.

The Conservation Shop will also take to the internet this summer with an online marketplace where rural businesses can sell directly to customers with the added marketing power of the PA Wilds brand. By creating various shops and the online marketplace, the Center for Entrepreneurship intends to assist with community revitalization efforts in the 13-county PA Wilds region, which is working to recover from decades of population decline and divestment.

The "entrepreneurial ecosystem" is based on the PA Wilds Conservation Landscape, a 17-year plan to expand the region's nature tourism industry to create jobs, diversify economies, inspire stewardship, and improve quality of life. Local, state and federal partners from the public and private sectors are involved in the regional strategy.

“Tioga County has long been a leader in the regional effort to grow nature and heritage tourism, and we are super excited to finally be building a staff presence there to work more closely with local partners and businesses,” says PA Wilds Center Founder and CEO Ta Enos. “We are also grateful to be expanding our partnership with DCNR and Region 1 State Parks. Every county in the PA Wilds has experienced double-digit growth in visitor spending over the last decade that has supported many business startups and expansions. We are doing almost 15 times our population in day-trip visitors. COVID has only increased the pressure on our state parks as more people flock to public lands. We are proud to work with DCNR to find innovative solutions as this industry continues to grow.”

The Conservation Shop mobile unit and start-up inventory are partially funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, which is also investing in other related initiatives such as regional marketing efforts, the new business accelerator and training space, and PA Wilds Media Lab in Kane that will launch in 2022.

“The Foundation supports conservation and sustainable economic development in communities with outstanding natural assets across the nation – and the northern tier of Pennsylvania is as outstanding as any,” said Sam Reiman, director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation. “The efforts of the PA Wilds Center to catalyze entrepreneurial activities in the northern tier aligns with our new Strategic Plan, particularly its goals of stimulating positive economic development in these precious regions, while protecting the resources that make the region so attractive to residents and visitors in the first place.”

The Center’s physical and online stores focus on selling locally-made and value-added products that are PA Wilds branded or inspired, allowing visitors to “take home a piece of the PA Wilds” while positively impacting the region’s economy.

The primary product line for the commerce platform is sourced from The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, a network of more than 375 local place-based businesses and organizations from across the PA Wilds. Residents of the PA Wilds area can join the Cooperative at no cost.

“PA Wilds Center invests thousands of dollars a year buying inventory and value-added products directly from local businesses for its gift shops. This creates important market access and work opportunities in our rural landscape that help support families and communities,” says Peters, who co-founded the Wilds Cooperative and the nonprofit’s commerce platform. “Our nonprofit understands that the PA Wilds' effort to improve quality of life and economic opportunities for rural Pennsylvania is generational -- and we are mindfully building in sustainability as we scale our nonprofit to ensure our programs supporting our rural communities and small businesses are able to continue for the foreseeable future. Once the brick-and-mortar store is opened at Leonard Harrison, we will be able to utilize the mobile unit across the region -- and we’re excited about that future potential as well.”

More than 30 businesses in Tioga County are currently in the Wilds Cooperative and three sell products at the Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park.

The Pennsylvania Wilds includes the counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren, and northern Centre.