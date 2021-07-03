MJ’s Progress Not Perfection is a new outreach and meeting center opening in Bloomsburg this weekend.

Progress Not Perfection is for anyone looking to engage with anyone battling mental health issues, addiction, or simply looking for someone to talk to. JD and Mykee Dilks decided to open up an outreach center as a source for the community after battling addiction issues themselves.

JD, who is three years sober, and Mykee, one year sober, created an extensive and inclusive schedule of themed meetings, which include days such as LGBTQ, Trauma survivors, women’s empowerment, and PAMMJ patients.

Progress Not Perfection will also include daily check-in opportunities, including a second late night check-in available if needed on Fridays and Saturdays.

The meeting center is described as a hybrid AA, with no requirement for the twelve recovery steps, or court paper signings, according to JD.

“You’re not going to be there because you need to be there by the court, you’re going to be there because you want to be there, and we hope you’re there because you want to be there,” JD explained.

“You’re there because you want to be part of the community and hear a message, or about gratitude, or help someone," JD said.

Dilks stressed the importance of being open seven days a week, especially on holidays, referencing his own experience on tough days along his road to sobriety.

“I remember my first sober fourth of July because I needed it, I went to like six AA meetings because I felt like I needed it,” he said.

Dilks said the response even prior to their doors opening has been humbling as him and his wife have been able to help those who need to talk to someone about a variety of topics simply using their Facebook page prior to their grand opening.

“We’re not professionals, and we didn’t go to school for this but we can talk about our experience and what we do. I’ve been where a lot of people are, and I want to help. I’d rather spend 12-14 hours a day talking to people about their mental health and addictions than anything,” Dilks emphatically expressed.

Progress not Perfection opens its doors Sunday at 111 W. Main St. in Bloomsburg. All day Sunday will be open house from 9-7 am and all looking to engage are encouraged to come.

The Dilks will be funding the center through local podcasts and local sponsors. If any businesses would like to contribute or sponsor a podcast, they can contact Progress not Perfection at mjsprogressnotperfectionmca@gmail.com.