Williamsport -- UPMC welcomes Kyle Hubler, DO, orthopaedic surgeon specializing in total hip and knee replacements, to the Musculoskeletal Services team in the Susquehanna region.

Dr. Hubler received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his medical residency at Memorial Hospital, York, Pa. and his fellowship training in adult reconstruction and orthopaedic trauma from Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn. Dr. Hubler is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgeons.

“My goal is to help my patients move freely and live pain-free,” said Dr. Hubler. “I combine my surgical expertise and experience with innovative therapies to restore range of motion and work with my patients to help them reclaim their active lives. I’m proud to be part of an orthopaedic team that has received awards for excellence in patient outcomes and look forward to caring for patients across the region.”

Dr. Hubler will see patients at SH Orthopaedics, 1705 Warren Ave., Williamsport.

To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2020 or visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Ortho.