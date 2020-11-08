Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is pleased to welcome Eugene Muchnik, MD, medical oncologist, to the UPMC Hillman cancer care team in Williamsport.

"I became an oncologist after experiencing the loss of a close family member to metastatic cancer,” said Dr. Muchnik. “I understand that cancer treatment is as much about treating the disease as it is about appreciating the humanistic impact that a cancer diagnosis has on the patient and their families.”

Dr. Muchnik provides services for the full spectrum of oncologic disorders, providing a holistic approach to cancer care by focusing on the latest treatment modalities, including the use of immunotherapy and targeted molecular treatments.

Dr. Muchnik received his medical degree at New Jersey Medical School - Rutgers University, Newark, N.J. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y., and his fellowship in hematology at the University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y. During the last year of his fellowship, Dr. Muchnik was a chief fellow. He has been working as a medical oncologist for the past two years in New York with the University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute. He is triple board certified in hematology, medical oncology, and internal medicine.

Dr. Muchnik will see patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 326-8470.