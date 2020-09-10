Wellsboro, Pa. -- Jeff and Sally Jones of Between Two Rivers Maple Products are bringing four new maple sweet treats to the Wellsboro Growers Market this Thursday, Sept. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro.

"We plan to bring all of our products to the market every Thursday from Sept. 24 until the market ends in October. We won't be there on Sept. 17 though," said Jeff.

The Jones' make their syrup, as well as maple cream, sugar, and candy, from 500 maple trees which they tap each year. Jeff began bringing his homemade maple candied pecans and almonds, bagged and sold separately on July 30.

On Aug. 20, Sally brought her maple sticky buns and maple cinnamon buns to the market for the first time and her gluten-free cookies to the Sept. 3 market.



"They sold out on Aug. 20," said Jeff. “Sally brought more last Thursday (Sept. 3) and we almost sold out again."



"I started baking bread 45 years ago, when I learned how to do it in 4-H in Elmira, New York where I grew up," said Sally. "That's when I started baking bread at home, too. After Jeff and I married, my aunt gave me her bread dough recipe. She was the head cook for a school district in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



"Over the years, I've adapted my aunt’s recipe to include maple products, I use it to make both the maple cinnamon and sticky buns. I add the maple syrup and maple sugar that Jeff makes to the dough and also use them to make the maple icing for the cinnamon buns and his maple syrup to make the glaze for the sticky buns. I am roasting pecans, so I can offer sticky buns with and without nuts this Thursday," she continued.



"When we were younger, I would make my homemade maple cinnamon buns every year when a group of our friends got together at a camp. We had 13 children between us," said Sally.

"One year, as soon as the kids saw us pull in, they came running asking where the maple cinnamon buns were. I will never forget the look of disappointment on their faces when I told them I had forgotten them. I never forgot the buns again. We still get together now that our kids are grown and gone and I still bring the buns."



"Many people have told me that my maple cinnamon buns are really good and I should sell them at the market. I had always worked on Thursdays but I'm not right now so I thought I'd give it a try," she said.



"On Sept. 3, for the first time, I also brought gluten-free cookies. I call them peanut butter maple jumbos," Sally said. "I've been making them for many years, especially for our church youth group and college ministry students. The ingredients are oatmeal, peanut butter, Jeff's maple sugar, dark chocolate chips, butter, eggs and vanilla."