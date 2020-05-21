Lewisburg, Pa. – A new flea market opened last weekend on Sunday, May 17 in Lewisburg at the grounds for the Lewisburg Farmers Market on Fairground Road.

Organizer Randy Miller said the flea market will be held every Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. up through November. Turnout for the inaugural flea market day exceeded his expectations. “We had 13 vendors, which is more than I expected. I thought we’d have four or five for the first one,” Miller said. “I think we will have 40 to 50 within three to four weeks.”

Vendors included everyone from Thirty-One Gifts to essential oil sellers, according to Miller. He plans to have food trucks at the flea market every week. This past week, a food truck was selling pulled pork and it was popular with the attendees. Miller eventually hopes to get an ice cream truck there. “It’s going to be different things each week,” Miller said.

Miller has been handling flea markets “for many years,” he said. He’s been to the Middleburg flea market and the flea market at the Ben Franklin store parking lot in Milton. That flea market, which had been going on for several years at off Route 642 in Milton, ended when the owner retired earlier this year. “That was a reason for starting this new one,” Miller said. “People miss it.”

Though the flea market at 600 Fairground Road is on the same grounds as the Wednesday Lewisburg Farmers Market, this event is outdoors only. The indoor building is not used on Sundays. Because of the large outdoor space, Miller feels the flea market has potential to grow quickly. “It’s a great location. You can easily get 200 there.”

Because most events are canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 situation, Miller feels attendance will pick up. “There’s not going to be much to do this summer.”

Miller enjoys flea markets and attended the inaugural event last weekend. He spent much of the time conversing with the vendors and customers. “It was just a fun event. I love people,” Miller said.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or having a food truck at the flea market may contact Miller at 570 492-9478.