Do you ever feel like screaming into the void? Are you keeping your frustrations bottled up inside? A new hotline, Just Scream, can help.

Just Scream allows callers express themselves for as long and as loud as they want. With no person at the other end, since the phone line is automatic, the hotline is a judgement-free zone. All you have to do is call +1-561-567-8431 and give your very best scream after the beep.

To help foster a sense of community, every scream is recorded and uploaded to the website each day. Listening to strangers scream can sometimes be cathartic, especially if you've been social-distancing and isolated for a long time.

For those who prefer a less vocal approach, there is an option to text Just Scream and a friendly text response will be sent in reply.

According to the website, Just Scream was created by Chris Gollmar, who is described as a teacher, an artist, and generally quiet person that wanted to encourage people to scream in public "except not, perhaps, in a crowded theatre."

If the post-Holiday funk and New Year stress has you feeling overwhelmed, Just Scream is a great way to let out your frustrations in a positive way.