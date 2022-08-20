Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado.

“Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the communities of north central Pa.”

Dr. Adams received his medical degree from University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah completed his residency in ophthalmology with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dr. Adams joins David Frey, M.D., and Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., as part of the Ophthalmology team in north central Pa. They see patients at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Adams, call (570) 320-7850.

