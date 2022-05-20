Trout Run, Pa. — Rider Park will now feature 15 educational trail signs lining the 2.5 miles of the popular Katy Jane Trail, marking the first step of a larger goal to expand educational opportunities at the park.

Educational park signs The trail signs provide information about sustainable forestry, carbon storage, tree species, local lumber, and benefits of using woods products.

The project is a collaboration between Rider Park, the Keystone Wood Products Association (KWPA), and the Lycoming County Conservation District (LCCD).

Students from Sun Area Technical Institute, New Berlin, helped make the project possible. They constructed and installed all of the signs — signs which represent new developments in the wood industry and bring sustainability benefits.

The signs are made with thermally modified wood, which is weather resistant and can last for decades, according to Bryan Seward, wood design and technology instructor at Sun Area Technical Institute.

"It was interesting to work with new materials. We have just started using the product in Pennsylvania," one student said of the semester-long project.

As students walked along the trails, they got a lesson in trees from Cam Koons, a KWPA board member who initially brought the project idea to life. Such conversations are the kind that Rider Park hopes to inspire with the new signage.

The park also hopes for more student activities, a change they have put into motion through grant funding from DCNR.

The $250,000 DCNR grant will be matched by a donor for a total of $500,000 in funding. The sum will be directed toward the expansion of parking areas, with a new turn-around loop enabling large buses to travel up to the main trail heads.

Construction of the new parking area is likely to begin in late summer or early fall, according to Erin Ruhl, Director of Community Engagement, First Community Foundation Partnership — the organization which oversees the park.

