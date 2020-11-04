Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC welcomes Renee Muchnik, MD, cardiologist to the Heart & Vascular team in Williamsport.

Dr. Muchnik received her medical degree at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y, and her fellowship in cardiology at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.

"Our heart health is so important for our overall wellness, yet so many people take it for granted,” said Dr. Muchnik. “When it comes to heart health, being proactive is essential to living a long and active life. Know your family history, do your best to reduce unnecessary stress and your risk for heart disease, and establish a relationship with your primary care provider. When you need extra help, I’m here for you – I just hope it’s not because of an avoidable emergency event.”

Dr. Muchnik will see patients at Cardiology at UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 2001, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2800.

For more information on UPMC’s heart and vascular services in northcentral Pa., visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Heart.