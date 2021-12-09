Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library continues to offer activities for the community, including a board and card game rental collection available at checkout.

The collection, curated by Dana Brigandi, Development, Programming and Marketing Director, now includes more than 80 games that can be checked out for 4 days at a time with an adult library card.

New additions to the game collection include: 7 Wonders, Bamboozled, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Escape Room 3 adventures, Latice Hawai’I, Marvel Splendor, Maury Povich: You Are Not the Father, Superfight, Trash Pandas, Trekking the World, Trial by Trolley, Wavelength and Wingspan. A complete list may be found at jvbrown.edu under “Using the Library.”

The initial board game collection was funded through a grant from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library and Ivy Lodge 106, along with donations from the American Rescue Workers.

Based on the popularity of the collection, more games will be added as funding permits. Requests for games to consider adding to the collection may be made to Brigandi at dbrigandi@jvbrown.edu.

“I am excited to expand this collection for our community,” said Brigandi. “These games can provide hours of entertainment for adults and families during these winter months. Playing games together as a family also helps create more meaningful relationships.”