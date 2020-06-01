Nestle Prepared Foods Company of Jonesboro, Arkansas, is recalling approximately 29,002 pounds of product labeled as "Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo" due to a mislabeling error. The product is not supposed to contain chicken, and also contains undeclared soy ingredients.

The frozen Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. The product details are:

9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “Lean Cuisine favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a date of "MAY 2021" on the side of the label and one of these lot codes:

0113587812 A

0113587812 B

0113587812 C

0113587812 D

The recalled products also have the establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The error was discovered when Nestle Prepared Foods began receiving customer complaints that the product contained chicken that was not referenced on the label or ingredients listing.

Anyone who has affected products in their freezer are asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle Prepared Foods Company by calling (800) 993-8625.