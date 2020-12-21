Springville, Utah – Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products that may contain pieces of white, hard plastic. The affected items were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

The affected product is: 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number and were sold nationwide.

The issue was discovered after five customers complained about finding shards of white plastic. The manufacturer believes that the plastic came from a conveyor belt that broke during production.

Customers who have recalled product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be addressed to Nestlé Prepared Foods by calling (800) 993-8625.