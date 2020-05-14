Delmar Township -- Since Tioga County is included in the "Yellow Phase" of easing COVID-19 restrictions, Nessmuk's outdoor range is now open for trap shoot practices as of May 12.

The weekly practice sessions are open to shooters of all experience levels and will take place every Tuesday through October 27 as long as the weather permits.

Practices take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club's outdoor range, located at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro.

"The Tuesday trap shoot practices are open to members and the public," said Rick Niles, Nessmuk's trap shoot organizer. "We have five shooting stations at our outdoor range. They are each separated from one another by a distance of six feet, nine inches. We ask that shooters wear masks to the range and while they are here. The only time they do not have to wear a mask is when they are actually shooting."

The fee to participate is $6 per adult per round of 25 clays and $3 for those under 18. Eye and ear protection must be worn. Shooters are asked to provide their own shotguns and ammunition. The club will have a limited supply of 12-gauge shotgun shells in boxes of 25 available for purchase.

Teams from five area gun clubs, including Canton, Hillside, Nessmuk, South Creek and Troy, compete in the Northern Tier Trap League. Competitions were to begin on Sunday, April 26 at South Creek and end in October with the final Shoot Out.

"The league is up in the air right now," Niles explained. "We're not sure whether we will be able to compete this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are still waiting to hear the results of a conference call on this subject."

For more information about Nessmuk's Tuesday trap shoot practices and the trap team, call Niles at (570) 439-0187.