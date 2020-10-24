Wellsboro, Pa. -- November marks the end of Daylight Savings Time, but it also marks the beginning of indoor shooting season. On Tuesday, November 3, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club will begin hosting rifle and handgun shoots at its indoor range, located at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro.

The shoots are open to both club members and the general public, and will end on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Handgun shoots will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, November 3, 10, 17, and 24. Any caliber handgun is allowed as long as the bullet is either lead or cast. Brass or jacketed ammunition is not allowed. Each handgun shooter will be given five targets for 10 rounds each.

Rifle shoots will be at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, November 5, 12, 19, and 26. Only those with .22 caliber rifles will be allowed to shoot at the indoor range. Shooters will be given one target with 10 bullseyes.

The fee is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. The club’s indoor range is heated and has seven indoor shooting stations. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For information, call Kyle Knowlton at (570) 439-1809.