Delmar Township -- Beginning on July 12, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun club will host skeet shoots on the second, third, and fourth Sundays in July, August, and September as long as the weather is favorable. The shoots will take place at the outdoor range at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro.

Skeet shooting will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, July 12, 19 and 26, August 9, 16, and 23, and September 13, 20 and 27.

The fee to shoot skeet for members and non-members 18 years of age and older is $6 per round of 25 clays and $3 for youth ages 12 to 17. Shooters must provide their own shotguns and ammunition and wear eye and ear protection.

For more information, contact Skeet Shoot Coordinator John Davis at johndavispa@gmail.com or (570) 439-1300.