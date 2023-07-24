Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport native and NBA player Alize Johnson hosted his annual community party at Flanigan Park Saturday afternoon.

Zay’s Block Party featured an array of events, including a dance contest, musical chairs, a hot dog eating contest, bounce houses, and more. Prizes included laptops and television sets.

Of course, the main events of the day were basketball-related. Five-on-five and one-on-one games highlighted the court and mesmerized the large crowd.

The finale of the event involved a one-on-one game, which included former Loyalsock and current Mansfield University star Idris Ali.

Alize, a graduate of St. John Neumann High School, has played for several NBA teams, including the Indiana Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls. Earlier this month, the free agent had a workout with the Boston Celtics.

