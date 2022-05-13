Williamsport, Pa. -- When the Leapfrog Group awards an "A" grade to a hospital, they are recognizing top-notch safety protocols.

Seventeen UPMC hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022, including UPMC Williamsport. The national distinction recognizes these hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Although our health care teams — like all those across the country — have experienced enormous strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of the dedication of each physician, nurse and staff member to maintain safe, high-quality care for the communities we serve,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality and operational excellence officer. “These top marks from The Leapfrog Group recognize the quality care and commitment to the patient experience that patients have come to expect from UPMC hospitals.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The following 17 UPMC hospitals earned the top grade for spring 2022:

UPMC Altoona

UPMC Bedford

UPMC Chautauqua

UPMC East

UPMC Hamot

UPMC Horizon-Shenango

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Passavant-McCandless

UPMC Passavant-Cranberry

UPMC Harrisburg

UPMC Lititz

UPMC Memorial

UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC Shadyside

UPMC Somerset

UPMC St. Margaret

UPMC Williamsport

