Today is the last day of 2021 National Police Week, established by Congress in 1962 to honor members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement community," said the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

The NLEOMF hosted the 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 to honor the fallen officers whose names were added to the Memorial. The vigil was part of a number of Police Week events held virtually this year.

The physical gathering for National Police Week was postponed to Oct. 13-17, 2021, in Washington D.C.