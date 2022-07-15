Washington, D.C. — National parks are a big revenue source in Pennsylvania which generates jobs and supports the state economy.

According to a National Park Service report on 2021 park visitors, national parks in Pennsylvania received 6,252,091 visitors who spent over $298 million at parks last year. National parks in Pennsylvania support 4,507 jobs with a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $468.7 million.

Notable national parks in Pennsylvania include the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site; Flight 93 National Memorial; Gettysburg National Military Park; Steamtown National Historic Site; and Valley Forge National Historical Park.

The National Park Service's data was assembled by NPS economists and the U.S. Geological Survey in a peer-reviewed analysis. According to the report, more than 297 million park visitors living within 60 miles of a national park directly spent $20.5 billion at parks. National parks host 322,600 jobs nationally, with a cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy of $42.5 billion in 2021.

The analysis determined that lodging accounted for the highest economic output, with restaurants second-highest.

The National Park Service's stats are available to view online through an interactive tool, which features options to view various data sets by state, by park, and in comparison to previous years.

