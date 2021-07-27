Cogan Station, Pa. - Annually, the National Association of Town Watch sponsors a nationwide community-policing event known as “National Night Out.”

National Night Out sponsors Fairlawn Community Church recognized the following sponsors: Adelphoi Village

Allison Crane & Rigging, Larry Allison

Bill’s Appliance

Bimbo Bakery

Budget Inn Motel

Caddy Shack Portable Restrooms

Durdach Brothers Inc.

Eagle Automotive Service

Early Bird Carwash

Fairlawn Community Church

Board of Supervisors from Old Lycoming, Lycoming and Hepburn Townships

Old Lycoming Twp Recreation Board

ASD Inc

Heller’s Market

Ling Ling Chinese Restaurant

Little Caesars Pizza

Lycoming Bakery

Lycoming College

Pennsylvania Skill Games/Miele Manufacturing

Pepsi

Pipeline Supply & Services

Professional Petroleum Service

Pudgies Pizza

Puff’s Cigarette Outlet

Rhone’s Travel Trailers

Rite Aid

Seneca Resources

Tebbs Brothers Landscaping

UPMC Susquehanna

Warm Up Shop

Wegmans

WEIS

Weld-Tec Services & Sales

This year, Old Lycoming Township Police Department will again be co-sponsoring this unique crime prevention event. The Annual “National Night Out” will be held across the country on August 3, 2021.

Locally, the Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Road, Cogan Station, will host this year’s event, taking place August 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Representatives and apparatus from Old Lycoming Township Police, Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Department, Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lycoming County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police will be on hand.

Additionally, according to Fairlawn Community Church, they expect PA Safe Kids, Allison Crane & Rigging, Adelphoi, Lycoming Bakery, Born To Fly, and UPMC Susquehanna to participate.

The free event will serve as a way for members of the community the chance to meet local emergency responders, and law enforcement officers in a non-emergency setting.

The evening will also include food (hot dogs, burgers, pizza, soft drinks, ice cream, chips), backpack and clothing giveaways, inflatable attractions, carnival games including a dunk tank, police and fire/EMS vehicles to check out, a (safe) drunk driving simulator, and an enormous American flag on display by Allison Crane & Rigging.

The event is free and open to the public.