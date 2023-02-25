Kennett Square, Pa. — Longwood Gardens announced the 10 organists who will compete in the Gardens' International Organ Competition. The performers will compete on the 10,010-pipe Longwood Organ for the largest cash prize of any organ competition in the world.

The competitors hail from all over the world, from Canada to Finland. They will participate in the preliminary rounds on June 20 and 21, then the top five will compete in the final on June 24. The winner will claim the $40,000 Pierre S. du Pont first prize.

Tickets for the competition are available at longwoodgardens.org.

"Technique, style, and expertise bring these 10 outstanding young organists to the Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition," said President and CEO Paul B. Redman. "We look forward to hearing them perform and to helping further their music careers."

The competitors were selected via audition recordings that were evaluated anonymously by a jury of esteemed members of the organ community.

The competitors are:

Bryan Anderson, 30, is the Director of Music at Saint Thomas' Episcopal Church and School in Houston. He received his master's from Rice University and holds a bachelor's and Artist Diploma from the Curtis Institute of Music.

Amelie Held, 26, is pursuing her Artist Diploma studies at The Juilliard School.

Aidan Hill, 22, is a senior at the University of Kansas where he is Principal Organist at the St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center.

Samuel Lee, 26, is a doctoral candidate at McGill University studying organ performance.

Colin MacKnight, 29, is the Director of Music at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock, Arkansas. MacKnight received his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School.

Arthur Nicolas-Nauche, 28, is the titular organist of Saint Gabriel Church in Paris and professor of musical theory at the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Départemental de Montreuil.

Alexander Straus-Fausto, 23, is pursuing his master's degree at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. He completed his bachelor's at McGill University Schulich School of Music.

Ádám Tabajdi, 29, is a doctoral student at the Liszt Academy, Budapest. He has interned at the Cathedral Notre Dame de Paris and was the resident organist of the Sapporo Concert Hall, Kitara, Japan.

Ashley Wagner, 27, is the Assistant Head of Music of Birmingham Cathedral and graduated from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Aleksanteri Wallius, 23, is a first-year master's student at the Sibelius Academy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.