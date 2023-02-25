national anthem performers crosscutters application

Applications to perform the National Anthem at Crosscutters games are open until May 12.

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters are accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the 2023 season. Both individuals and groups are encouraged to apply.

Applications may be submitted here. All applications must include a link or file with audio/video of themselves performing "The Star-Spangled Banner." 

Performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by May 12.

Selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2023 season between June 1 and Sept. 2.

