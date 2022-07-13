Williamsport, Pa. — A free Summer Music Festival is returning to Brandon Park Band Shell this July.

The Uptown Music Collective will play the annual free concert on Saturday, July 23. The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles, and more. The event is sponsored, in part, through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, UPMC North Central PA, and K&S Music South Williamsport.

Music will run throughout the day and feature a variety of performances including the annual Collective Summer Music Showcase, in which younger Collective students are featured performing songs of their choosing in full-band arrangements, as well as performances from the school’s Community Performance Groups.

“Our student showcases are always an exciting time for the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director. “It’s a chance for everyone to check out the up-and-coming talent at the Collective. The Summer Showcase is especially exciting because of its part in our annual Summer Music Fest, the whole thing makes for a great family day in the park!”

The Collective will be running a raffle throughout the day for a brand new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport which will be given away before the closing of the event. Food vendors including Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, The Mad Griller, and Faddies Ice Cream & Pizza will be on site.

This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music, according to Uptown Music Collective.

The primary entertainment throughout the afternoon will be the school’s Summer Music Showcase, presented by UMC students in full-band configurations. Showcases feature the school’s younger and beginner students.

The Uptown Music Collective holds frequent showcases and offers many performance opportunities to its current students as part of its curriculum.

The Summer Music Showcase is a much-anticipated performance event for the students of the Uptown Music Collective, many of whom have been preparing for months for this opportunity to perform to family, friends, and the Williamsport community on the bandshell stage.

In the last 22 years, the Uptown Music Collective has grown from what many used to call “the best-kept secret in the Williamsport area,” to one of the area’s most highly respected, non-profit, educational organizations. While the school is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, it focuses many of its programs on students 8 – 18.

UMC is well known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.

Additional partners and sponsors for this performance include Chartwell Hotels, KFC of Williamsport, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, The Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott, UPMC Health Plan, Lycoming College, Woodlands Bank, Marco Technologies, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, FASTSIGNS of Williamsport, Pennsylvania College of Technology, The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House, The Stonehouse Wood Fired Pizza and Pasteria, Pepsi of Williamsport, The Hartman Group, Java Momma, Inc. and Beiter’s Home Center.

Media sponsors include Backyard Broadcasting, Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthcentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive, and Engage Media. For more information, contact the Uptown Music Collective at 570-329-0888, visit www.uptownmusic.org, or visit them on social media.

