Williamsport -- October 26 will feature two exciting events for music-lovers: Three Tenors in Concert presented by the Williamsport Music Club and the season opening performance of the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra.

The Three Tenors will present an evening of opera at 7 p.m. at Faxon - Kenmore United Methodist Church, 1301 Clayton Ave. Ryan Workman, chairman of the program, will be joined by Richard Weston and Wayne Harris. They will be accompanied by pianists Kristin Ivers, Adam Mahonski, and Janet Hurlbert.

Admission to the event is free of charge.

The performance schedule is:

Opera Arias and Ensembles

“O Souverain, O Juge, O Pere!” from Le Cid by Jules Massenet. Sung by Ryan Workman and accompanied by Kristin Ivers

“Una furtive lagrima “ from L’Elisir d’Amore by Gaetano Donizetti. Sung by Richard Weston and accompanied by Adam Mahonski.

“E la solita del pastore” from L’Arlesiana by Francesco Cilea. Sung by Wayne Harris and accompanied by Janet Hurlbert.

Songs and Medley

“Dein ist mein ganzes Herz!” from Romantische Operette in drei Akten nach Viktor Leon by Franz Lehar. Sung by Richard Weston accompanied by Adam Mahonski.

“Torna a Surriento.” Music by Ernesto De Curtis with words by Giambattista De Curtis. Sung by Wayne Harris and accompanied by Janet Hurlbert.

“Granada” by Austin Lara. Sung by Ryan Workman and accompanied by Kristin Ivers.

The program will end with the three tenors singing a medley of songs.

Greeters are Barbara Folk and Eileen Wylie. Doris Warren and Beth Regan will present the song of the month.

Membership in the Williamsport Music does not require participation in performances. The Club is a member of the State and National Federations of Music Clubs.

The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra opens the season at the Community Arts Center

Bringing a series of five concerts to the season, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and Music Director/Conductor Gerardo Edelstein will offer the first performance on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center.

A Music Celebration will include the rousing Carnival Overture by Antonin Dvorak, the Celtic-influenced Flute Concerto by Christopher Rouse and Beethoven’s cheerful Symphony No. 6, the “Pastoral.”

The very accomplished Reuben Council will return to the concert hall to accompany his fellow musicians, playing flute for the Rouse concerto. Audience members will certainly enjoy this "welcome back" musical delight prepared by Maestro Edelstein and the symphony musicians.

For tickets call (570) 326-2424 or visit CACLIVE.com. Special discounts are offered to students and groups. Please contact WSO office at (570) 322-0227 for details.

Season Sponsor: Hudock Capital Group LLC; Golden Baton Sponsor John C. & Linda S. Lundy; Guest Artist Sponsor: Charline M. Pulizzi



