Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley’s 'Queen of the Blues' comes to the bandshell in Bloomsburg’s Town Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, when Bev Conklin and the BC Combo perform as part of the Summer Concert Series.

As part of its mission to bring the arts to all communities throughout our region, The Exchange supports this free concert for people of all ages. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a safe, socially-distant evening of great music by a great performer.

The series is sponsored by the Town Park Improvement Association and The Exchange.

Vocalist Bev Conklin hails from New Orleans, where her musical influences began with her grandfather, Dr. Joseph A. Hardin, a founder and master of ceremonies for many NAACP events that featured musical masters including Duke Ellington.

Inspired by hearing her mother play the “Moonlight Sonata,” Bev began playing the piano by ear at age three. After she finished graduate studies at Penn State and moved to Allentown in her late twenties, she began fronting a Blues band soon renamed BC & The Blues Crew, later The BC Combo.

Bev’s inspirations range from Classical to R&B, Soul to Blues, Rock to Country, and beyond. She was the founder of the Women’s Blues Alliance and the Lehigh River Blues Jam and has served on numerous boards of community organizations. She is truly an ambassador for the Blues.

Wayne Smith (guitar, percussion, vocals) has arranged and produced for BC since 1994; his experience playing in bands goes back to 1967, and with the Techniques he backed up other artists including Tommy Roe, Gary U.S. Bonds, The Outsiders (“Time Won’t Let Me”), Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), and The Miracles, among others.

Chicago-born guitarist Joe Mac has performed with BC for over six years; he has worked with international Blues artists including Buddy Guy, John Primer, Lonnie Brooks & Family, Eric Davis, Toronzo Cannon, Mary Lane, Shirley King, and many more.

Drummer Glenn Spadone retired from a 28-year career as a professional firefighter; he started playing drums at age eight and has played in many bands over the years including ones that opened for Albert Castiglia and Roomful of Blues.

Dan Evans started playing bass at the age of 12 and has performed with several Lehigh Valley bands; he took part in the International Blues Competition in Memphis with the Sarah Ayers Band.

What's happening at The Exchange?

The Exchange has produced and presented arts programming since 2010. The Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg hosts themed exhibitions open to all artists of all ages and levels of experience all year every year; the current show, of artwork inspired by insects and plants, has the name “Bugs & Botanicals” and runs through July 30.

The Exchange’s Art Cart visits dozens of venues encouraging participants to bring out the beauty in themselves. Our Listening Rooms feature Blues, Roots, Folk, an Americana music live in an intimate setting – now also available on-line. On August 21st, we will present the 13th annual ArtFest on the Square in beautiful downtown Bloomsburg, with more than fifty art and craft exhibitors, food trucks, and live music all day, from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m..

Visit the Exchange Gallery Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (hours may vary from week to week; see ExchangeArts.org/gallery-hours for the current week). For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org and Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.



